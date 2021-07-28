Wood County man pleads guilty to federal child sex charge related to a Harrison County minor

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Wood County man has admitted to trying to meet a minor for sex, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced Wednesday.

Steven Lockhart, 57 of Davisville, pleaded guilty to one count of “Attempted Coercion and Enticement of a Minor.” Lockhart admitted to using his phone to entice a minor in Harrison County to engage in sexual activity in April 2020. Bridgeport Police arrested Lockhart in September 2020.

Lockhart was initially indicted on one count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor and one count of attempted transfer of obscene materials to a minor.

Lockhart faces at least 10 years and up to life in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The Bridgeport Police Department investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over the hearing.

Lockhart remains in the North Central Regional Jail awaiting his federal sentence.