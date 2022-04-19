SYRACUSE, N.Y. – This morning, a man from Elkins, W.Va. was arrested after Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers discovered a loaded handgun at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport security checkpoint.

A TSA officer spotted the .380 caliber handgun loaded with seven bullets, including one in the chamber, using the airport checkpoint X-ray machine which found the firearm among the man’s belongings.

After the handgun was found in the man’s carry-on bag, the TSA alerted the Syracuse Police, who then confiscated the weapon and arrested the man.

The man told officials that he had driven to the area to work and when he went to catch a flight, he forgot that he had his gun with him.

“This was a very good catch on the part of our officers at a time when we are seeing an increase in travel volume,” said Bart R. Johnson, TSA Federal Security Director for Upstate New York. “It was a careless and now costly mistake on the part of the traveler as he faces a Federal financial penalty.”

The law states that guns can only be transported on a flight if “they are unloaded, packed in a locked, hard-sided case and declared to the airline.”

A firearm can be declared during the check-in process wherein a passenger needs to go to the airline ticket counter and declare the firearm, ammunition and any firearm parts. The airline will then transport the gun through checked baggage in the belly of the plane, never in the cabin of the plane. Replica firearms fall under the same rules.

It is also recommended that travelers check with their airline beforehand when intending to transport firearms.

TSA Firearms Caught at the Syracuse Hancock International Airport checkpoint, 2017 to 2022

Year 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 (As of 4-19-22) Guns caught 3 2 5 4 4 2

Factors the TSA considers when determining the civil penalty amount for bringing a handgun into a checkpoint include whether the firearm was loaded and whether there was accessible ammunition.

Even with a concealed gun carry permit, airlines does not allow for a firearm to be carried onto an airplane. The complete list of civil penalties is posted online.

Individuals can also have their Trusted Traveler status and TSA PreCheck® expedited screening benefits revoked.

For more traveler information specifically related to the transportation of firearms and ammunition, you can visit the TSA website.

TSA reminds passengers to always know the contents of their carry-on bag prior to coming to the security checkpoint. TSA has multiple resources available to passengers

To help determine whether an item is permitted in carry-on baggage, checked baggage, either or neither, travelers can use the “Can I Bring?” feature on the TSA website or on the free downloadable myTSA app.

Travelers can also Tweet or Message “@AskTSA” by snapping a picture or sending a question to receive real-time assistance during weekdays from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.