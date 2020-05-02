WV Natural Resources Police search for people who dumped asbestos shingles in Mon National Forest

ELKINS, W.Va. – While patrolling for preseason turkey hunters in Randolph County on April 11th, West Virginia Natural Resources Police found a large dump site that contained asbestos made siding/shingles, according to the WV NRP’s Facebook page.
This dump site was discovered on Forest Service Road 91 near Stuart’s Knob in the Monongahela National Forest, officers said.
The siding/shingles are painted bright yellow and were most likely dumped the week of April 4, investigators believe. It is quite possible they were removed from a house due to demolition or remodeling project in the area, officers said.
If anyone has any information on who may have dumped the yellow asbestos siding/shingles, please call Cpl. Greg Smith with the West Virginia Natural Resources Police at 304-637-0245 or Randolph 911 at its non-emergency number: 304-636-2000.