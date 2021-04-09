WV State Police looking for men who stole thousands of dollars of power equipment from Mon County business

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia State Police are asking for the public’s help to identify three men who broke into a Monongalia County business and stole thousands of dollars worth of outdoor power equipment.

The burglary happened at CB Enterprises, a landscaping and snow plowing business, on Smithtown Road in Monongalia County, just before 6:00 a.m Friday, troopers said.

The three men stole a utility trailer, pulled by an an older model, regular cab Ford Ranger pick-up truck, with a unique paint scheme, to make off with approximately seven Stihl Weed-eaters, a John Deere riding mower, and a Kawasaki zero turn mower.

The truck, seen below, has red stripes on the roof, blue paint on lower panels, matching blue paint on the wheels, blotchy white paint on the hood and tailgate and a large, green Monster Energy sticker on the rear window, along with some other stickers.

Suspects’ truck

Rear view of suspects’ truck

The trailer and the mowers can also be seen in the photos below:

Suspects on stolen mowers

Suspects’ truck pulling stolen trailer and mowers

Anyone who knows where the truck can be found or knows who the truck belongs to is asked to contact the Morgantown detachment of the West Virginia State Police at 304-285-3200 or by email at morgantowndet@wvsp.gov .