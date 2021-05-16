WV State Police looking for wanted man in Harrison County

Juston Newbrough

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Troopers with the Bridgeport detachment of the West Virginia State Police are requesting assistance from the public in locating a wanted individual with ties to the Harrison County area.

Justin Newbrough is currently wanted for several outstanding felony charges and is believed to frequent areas in North View, Glen Falls, Owings and Meadowbrook, state police said.

Newbrough is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs approximately 140 lbs., with brown hair and hazel eyes. Newbrough has a tattoo of the letters, “FTP” on his right facial area and was last seen wearing a black jacket, black sweatpants and light colored athletic shoes near Meadowbrook Road on Saturday, May 15 at approximately 5:20 p.m.

Anyone with information on Newbrough’s whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the West Virginia State Police’s Bridgeport detachment at 304-627-2300.

Troopers were also looking for Newbrough last month, after he stole firearms and a store and a church in Harrison County.

