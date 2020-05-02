WV State Police search for wanted sex offender in Barbour, Lewis and Upshur counties

PHILIPPI, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police in Barbour County have asked for the public’s help in finding a wanted sex offender.

State troopers are looking for David Lawrence Stewart, 56. Stewart is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender, a Barbour County charge and a home incarceration charge out of Upshur County, according to a state police news release.

Stewart is described as being five feet, eight inches tall, weighs 215 pounds and is balding with brown hair, troopers said.

Stewart is known to frequent Barbour, Lewis and Upshur counties, according to the news release. If you have any information on his whereabouts, troopers ask you to contact your local WV State Police Detachment or 911.

