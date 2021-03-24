WV Supreme Court denies appeal of former Harrison County sheriff’s deputy

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has denied a request from a former Harrison County Sheriff’s deputy for a new trial related to his conviction for falsifying accounts for controlled drug buys.

In August 2019, a Harrison County jury convicted Timothy Rock on 17 counts of falsifying accounts and one count of conspiracy, after discrepancies were found in the Street Crimes and Drug Unit’s accounts, which logged controlled drug buys.

Timothy Rock

After his conviction in Harrison County Circuit Court, Rock was then convicted in U.S. District Court on federal drug charges related to the same circumstances. In the federal case, Rock was found guilty of paying drug informants with heroin.

Rock appealed his state conviction to the West Virginia Supreme Court and his federal case to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit.

On Wednesday, March 24, 2021, the West Virginia Supreme Court issued its opinion affirming his state conviction. You can read the full opinion here.

Rock’s federal appeal is still in process.

He is currently serving his state sentence, slated to run through 2027, in the Ohio County Correctional Center. Rock was also sentenced to serve five years in federal prison, which runs at the same time as his state sentence.