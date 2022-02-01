WV Supreme Court denies Barbour County man’s 6th appeal in 1978 murder case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals has denied a Barbour County man’s sixth appeal of his murder conviction related to the 1978 killing of a woman.

Hartzell Foster, 69, killed a woman, in August 1978, during “a cocaine deal that had gone sour,” according to court records.

Foster, saying that he acted in self-defense, appealed his conviction, and in 1983, the Supreme Court agreed with him and ordered a new trial.

In the second trial, Foster was again convicted of first degree murder and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Foster again appealed to the Supreme Court, but in 1985, the court denied that appeal.

Since then, Foster has filed six habeas corpus petitions, in Barbour County Circuit Court, most recently in March 2021.

In 2017, the Supreme Court affirmed a circuit court decision denying Foster’s fifth petition.

The 2021 writ claimed that an unsigned document had been used in previous proceedings and that a signed version of the affidavit, that was submitted in 2017, constituted “newly-discovered evidence.” A Barbour County Circuit judge again denied that petition.

The circuit court’s decision was affirmed by the Supreme Court on Tuesday. You can read the court’s full opinion here.

Foster continues to serve his sentence in the Mount Olive Correctional Center.