WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Wheeling woman was arrested after a Kid Rock concert at the Pavilion at Star Lake.

Hanover Police said they responded to a fender bender, and multiple people at the concert pointed to a Kia, saying that the car damaged multiple vehicles.

Those at the concert said the woman was going in and out of the parking lot, taking down cones, barrels, and flags, but missed hitting police officers, concert workers and medics.

Police also said one person at the venue tried to stop the vehicle by running after it and smashing the driver’s side window.

An officer was able to get to the woman’s vehicle and turn off the car, but the woman allegedly tried to bite the officer and turned the car back on and drove away.

According to police, the woman was able to get out of the parking lot and ended up getting stuck in a ditch on Route 18.

Manasha Bradley was arrested.

Police said Bradley was not under the influence and had no alcohol in her system. A loaded gun was found under the driver’s side seat.