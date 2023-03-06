COWEN, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Webster County man was charged after troopers located more than 200 child pornography videos on his phone.

On Nov. 28, troopers with the Webster County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were dispatched to a residence due to receiving an online cyber tip of “possible sexual exploitation of children,” according to a criminal complaint.

John Otey

When troopers arrived, they met with John Otey, 42, of Cowen, who unlocked his phone and said to “go ahead and arrest him because there was child pornography on his phone,” troopers said.

After being transported to the detachment for a Mirandized interview. Otey gave a recorded statement to troopers wherein he stated that “he began downloading child pornography images and videos a few years ago,” and that it “was saved to his cell phone, home computer and possibly storage devices in his residence,” according to the complaint.

Upon seizing the devices, troopers found 649 images and 228 videos of child pornography, troopers said.

Otey has been charged with possession of child pornography. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $75,000.