SHOCK, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police arrested a man in Gilmer County after a report of gunshots being fired.

Benjamin Wood

On April 16, police answered a “shots fired” call in Shock. Gilmer County 911 advised police that Benjamin Wood, 45, had barricaded himself inside a home and was shooting at his mother, according to a press release.

Additional units from neighboring counties went to the scene to assist. Staff members from Gilmer County 911 negotiated with Wood, and he surrendered without incident, police said.

Troopers learned that Wood had fired approximately three shots inside the home, the release states. No one was injured in the incident.

Wood has been charged with attempted murder. He is in Central Regional Jail.