BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVNS) — According to the WV State Police Beckley Detachment, troopers are looking for a man wanted for sexual abuse and sexual assault who is at large.

Troopers are asking for assistance from the public in locating Joshua Don Kincaid. He is wanted for several counts of First Degree Sexual Assault, First Degree Sexual Abuse, and Sexual Abuse by a parent or guardian.

Kincaid is six feet three inches tall and weighs approximately 220 pounds.

State Police ask if anyone locates Kincaid or knows his whereabouts to contact West Virginia State Police, at 304-256-6700.