WVSP search for man wanted with multiple charges

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – West Virginia State Police is asking for help locating a man wanted on multiple charges.





Justin Lee Newbrough, 20, is wanted for Felony Shoplifting, Possession of a controlled substance (Meth) and Petit Larceny.

State Police troopers said, on March 22, 2021 Mr. Newbrough entered Marsh Lumber and unlawfully took a .17 caliber revolver from behind the counter. A few hours later he entered the Horizons Church in Mount Clare and took a purse which contained a Ruger LC9 9mm Pistol, according to release.

The release states that Mr. Newbrough was caught that same day with both firearms and a plastic bag of suspected meth weighing approx. 1.9 grams by two Harrison County Sheriff Deputies. He has new warrants and was last known to be in Harrison County.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WVSP at 304-627-2300 or if he is spotted contact 911 immediately.