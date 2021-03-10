WVU issues alert after reports of man with knife near the downtown campus

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University has issued a statement warning individuals to be vigilant in the downtown area after a man was reported with a knife near, but not on, the Morgantown campus.

According to officials, the person threatened others with a knife, ran off, and remains at large. No injuries were reported.

WVU Police issued the alert at 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10. According to officials, the man, described as a “shirtless Black man wearing khaki pants,” was last seen on Fife Street.

Morgantown Police explained that they joined UPD in responding to the report as the public was asked to avoid the area. Officers canvassed the neighborhood but by 9:30 p.m. had not located a suspect and issued an alert that it was safe to return to the area.

WVU students, employees and the general public are encouraged to remain vigilant.

Anyone with information that may assist in the investigation is asked to contact University Police at 304-293-3136.