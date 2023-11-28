MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia University Police Tuesday issued a Campus Warning after multiple burglaries were recently reported near the school’s Downtown Campus.

University Police said in a press release that it has received three recent reports of burglaries not in progress, one on Tuesday, Nov. 21 and the other two on Sunday, Nov. 26. The two reported on Sunday were believed to have happened sometime over Thanksgiving Break. The incidents happened on Spruce Street, Waverly Street and Belmar Avenue.

Multiple laptops, Xboxes and PlayStations were stolen, according to the release.

During two of the incidents, it is believed that the burglars entered through unsecured exterior doors; during one of the incidents, police said the suspects forced entry.

University Police said no suspects have been identified in any of the three incidents so far, and that its officers are increasing patrols and presence in the area and are also coordinating with other law enforcement agencies in response to the incidents.

Police reminded all residents to lock their exterior doors and are also asking residents of the North High, Belmar, Waverly, North Spruce, Willey, Price and Fife streets areas to review any home security camera footage from during the break for suspicious activity and report anything out of the ordinary.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked by police to call 304-293-COPS (2677) or visit the department at 992 Elmer Prince Drive, Morgantown. Information can be shared anonymously, police said.