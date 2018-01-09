UPDATE: WVU student arrested after police found drugs and gun on track to have charge reduced

UPDATE(June 16, 2020, 1:44 p.m.)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Attila Brisco is currently on deferred adjudication status, after pleading guilty to possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance in November 2018. Upon successful completion of probation in November 2020, Brisco’s charge will be reduced to simple possession, a misdemeanor, according to the Monongalia County Prosecutor’s Office.

ORIGINAL STORY(January 9, 2018 10:49 p.m.)

A West Virginia University student was arrested Monday after police allegedly found drugs and a gun in his dorm room.

Attila Brisco, 19, of Delaware, was arrested after WVU Police responded to his room in Vandalia Hall in regard to comments he had made toward WVU Facilities, according to court documents.

Police smelled the odor of marijuana before speaking to Brisco, then obtained permission to come inside.

Brisco gave permission to search his room, police said. Xanax pills, a set of digital scales, a .45 caliber handgun and $4,385 in cash was discovered, according to court documents.

Brisco is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.