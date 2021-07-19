Wyoming County couple facing child neglect charges after toddler is found in the road

CLEAR FORK, W.Va. (WVNS) — A Wyoming County couple is facing child neglect charges after a toddler is found walking in the road, nearly two miles from their home.

On Sunday, July 18, 2021 the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department was called to the Clear Fork Valley Baptist Church in response to a 2-year-old boy walking in the road. When first responders arrived, the toddler was wearing a pair of shorts, a diaper and had no shoes on.

The Sheriff’s Department and the Oceana Police Department attempted to locate the parents but were not able to find them. A few hours later, the father, Billy Blankenship, arrived and was able to identify the toddler. Officers then went to their home and received a statement.

The parents claimed that when the mother, Kaellen Blankenship, woke up, her son was gone. Mr. Blankenship stated that they went to bed between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. and during the time they were asleep their son allegedly opened a screen and climbed out a window.

Between the time that their son went missing and the time the mother called in to report her child as missing, 3 hours had passed.

Billy and Ashley Blankenship were arrested and are charged with Child Neglect Creating Risk of Injury. They are currently being held at Southern Regional Rail on a $5,000 bond.