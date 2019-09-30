Crossfit Morgantown hosted national strength competition

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Crossfit Morgantown hosted a national arm wrestling and strength competition Sunday afternoon.

The competition attracted competitors from New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

The event was a USA Armlifting and mas wrestling sanctioned event that tested arm wrestling and grip strength.

“Honestly the biggest part about grip training, strongman, grip training, mas wrestling, power lifting, these communities all kind of go hand-in-hand. And the community aspect of it is huge, you make friends for life from all over the world doing this,” said Cam Judy, Crossfit Morgantown coach.

Competitors were charged a $25 entry fee and had to weigh in before the competition.