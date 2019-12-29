Crossfit Morgantown offers free community workout class

MORGANTOWN, W.Va – Crossfit Morgantown offered a free one-hour community workout to get people interested in their gym and the services they offer.

Crossfit is an international fitness program that combines a wide variety of workouts like running, weight lifting and squats. Although the class was to welcome nonmembers, most of the class were members, like Lauren DeWitt.

DeWitt said her friend invited her to join and that she fell in love with it on day one. Now, she said, she has been a member for a year and a half.

“I’ve always kind of been into fitness but I never found something I could be consistent with,” DeWitt said. “There was always something holding me back it was hard to get motivated to go. And when I come here I am motivated to see my friends and see the people and now I’ve fallen in love with working out because of the people here.”

The class is split up into workout groups to use medicine balls and machines.

The community is why DeWitt, who goes six times a week, said she wanted to take part in the free class.

“We have a great group of people here there are all ages and all abilities and it’s a lot of fun,” DeWitt said. “The workouts are tough but the community is why I stay.”