Daily Gold And Blue Nation Report 2.17.21 Morning

HOUSTON (NewsNation Now) — A winter storm that left millions without power in record-breaking cold claimed more lives Tuesday, including four family members trying to stay warm in their Houston-area home. Three were killed in an EF-3 tornado in North Carolina, one of several spawned by cold fronts along the edge of the same weather system bringing bitter cold to much of the nation.

NewsNation meteorologist Albert Ramon says another storm will move from Texas and Oklahoma Wednesday morning, to the Mid-South in the afternoon and then into the Northeast by the late evening.