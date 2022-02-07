Daily Mountaineer Minute 2.7.21 Morning

(WJET/WFXP) – Parents of children born in 2021 can claim a "recovery rebate credit" of up to $1,400 per child if they haven't yet received the maximum amount of stimulus check money they are eligible for.

While there won't be any more third-round stimulus checks distributed, parents of a child or children born in 2021 – or parents and guardians who added a new child to their family in 2021 – can still receive money by claiming it on their tax return.