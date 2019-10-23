Dave Shelton’s latest projects: Brain Explosion and Professor Creepy

Dave Shelton is from LA. He is an award winning writer and cartoonist. He has written for films and TV. Best known for writing episodes for Everyone Loves Raymond as well as Nickelodeon and Disney Productions. Dave was senior writer for National Lampoon Magazine.

He is in West Virginia to promote a new book he has written, Brain Explosion, as well as putting together investors for a TV Series Called Professor Creepy’s Scream Party. He has a contract with Retro TV to produce and deliver this show.

Professor Creepy uses special needs people and organizations in the program without bringing attention to their limitations. To that end Dave’s intent is to set up foundations down the road and give back to these organizations. This starts with a Haunted Hay Ride on Monday October 28th along with D Reynolds Investments and almost 200 members of The Harrison County Special Olympic Team and Bridgeport Challenge Baseball League.

