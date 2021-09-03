Davis & Elkins college students and staff welcome Paralympian back home

ELKINS, W.Va. – Davis & Elkins college welcomed back its very own Chris Hammer from the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics.

Hammer riding on the back of a golf cart during parade

The college held a celebration parade on Friday for Hammer on their campus. The one-handed Paralympian placed fourth in the triathlon competition. Hammer said even though he didn’t make it onto the podium he’s has no regrets about how he raced.

“To have the community support like this is incredible and I’m kind of a shy person so it’s a little embarrassing to be honest but to have the support It’s really incredible and it’s really humbling,” Hammer said.

This was Hammers third Paralympics.