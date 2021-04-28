Davis Funeral Home presents donations to VFW and humane societies

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Davis Funeral Home is using its good fortune to make donations to local communities.



Every month, the funeral home is entered into a drawing for a prize from one of its vendors. This month, the funeral home won for a prize of $10,000 toward charities of its choice.



“We just felt that they would really really benefit and a lot of time they’re out here volunteering and people I don’t think realize what the expenses are behind the scenes and so it’s just really important that anything that we can do to help them we want to,” David Bolyard of Davis Funeral Home said.



Bolyard chose to give donations to local humane societies and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.

Each humane society got $1,000 and each VFW got $2,500.



“It means a lot to us. David has been good to us over the years. We will put it to good use. We don’t waste money even though were a non-profit. We won’t waste money. We’ll use it for good things,” Jim Talerico of the Harrison County Honor Guard said. “We do need some new winter jackets, new hats and boots we wear in the winter time.”



The VFW in Preston, Taylor and Harrison counties received a donation, along with the human societies in the funeral home’s All Pets locations.