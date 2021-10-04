Davis Insurance Group contributes to American Red Cross

WESTOVER, W.Va. – A local insurance group contributed to the American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region.

Westover’s Davis Insurance Group won the 2021 Make More Happen Award from Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance.

For their accomplishment Liberty Mutual and Safeco donated $5,000 to the American Red Cross Central Appalachia Region to support blood drives.

Now, the community has the chance to double that donation.

Beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 6, the story of Davis Insurance and the Red Cross will be featured on the official Make More Happen website here. If the story gets 500 shares or comments on social media – then the donation will be doubled to $10,000.

The $10,000 donation will benefit the Red Cross’ Sickle Cell trait testing initiative which cost $77 per donor to trait test nearly 30 donors and to cover the cost of two blood drives.

“The Red Cross provides blood and blood products to patients of all demographics as needed, so we are honored that Davis Insurance has the opportunity to support the services they provide in our community,” said Katie Luckini, an independent agent for Davis Insurance. “We are forever grateful to receive this Make More Happen Award from Liberty Mutual and Safeco to provide the Red Cross with the much-needed funds to continue their impactful work.”

“We are so proud of our agents and their commitment to volunteering for important causes in their local communities to raise both funds and awareness,” said Rhonda Deavers Safeco Insurance Mid-Atlantic Region Territory Manager. “The Make More Happen Awards allow our agents to make an even greater impact in West Virginia and we hope it motivates others to do the same.”

The insurance group volunteers with the Red Cross by organizing blood drives and other events they put on. Luckini encouraged others to support the Red Cross as well.

“We’re really in a critical time for low blood supply especially just during covid it’s been harder than ever to kind of meet demands,” Luckini said. “So, if we could use this as a way to encourage people who haven’t donated in a while to get back out there that would be wonderful. Or if they can’t donate time, if they can donate money to the Red Cross.”

Luckini said they are the first agency from West Virginia to be a semifinalist.