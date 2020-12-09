Deadline for ACA health insurance one week away

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It may seem intimidating; navigating the health insurance marketplace on healthcare.gov.

Jeremy Smith, the program director for West Virginia Navigator, says for some people it can be like learning a new language.

The non-profit has been helping walk people through the application process and plan options since the inception of the Affordable Care Act in 2013.

Smith says roughly 200,000 West Virginians have gotten health coverage through the ACA, either through the health insurance marketplace or via expanded Medicaid.

With job losses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Smith says they were expecting a “pandemic surge,” yet that hasn’t been happening.

“So far we’ve seen some new consumers reach out to us for help, but my fear is that a lot of people still don’t know about this program,” he said.

Smith says most West Virginians are used to getting their insurance through their employer.

Workforce West Virginia reports that as of October 2020 the state had a 5.7% unemployment rate, many of whom have also lost their health insurance along with their job.

“A lot of people during the past couple of years have decided they’re just going to go without health insurance and I never like to see families have to go without health coverage.”

The chief reason is cost – when not working, how do you pay for the insurance?

But Smith says about 8 in 10 West Virginia families qualify for marketplace subsidies that will lower their premiums.

“Because one accident or one major surgery or one trip to the er can really bankrupt you and your family,” said Smith.

According to Smith, the state of West Virginia only has two carriers in the Health Insurance Marketplace, but 20 plans under them.

You can reach West Virginia Navigator by calling 1-844-WV-CARES.