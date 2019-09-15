Decker’s Creek Dash and Trout Trot held in Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – A Morgantown nonprofit is raising money to keep Decker’s Creek clean and pollutant free.

Friends of Decker’s Creek hosted the 5k Decker’s Dash to continue raising money for it’s watershed remediation and cleanup efforts within the community.

“It’s amazing what the organization has been able to accomplish over the last twenty years, you can really see the difference and I think that’s what matters most to me. The creek was red and had very little life, it ran orange from the acid mine drainage and now you can see fish living in it, we just saw them under the bridge here today,” said Sarah Cayton, Executive Director of Friends of Decker’s Creek.

The family-friendly event provided fun for all ages, kids were able to participate in the “trout trot”, jump in the bounce house, and enjoy several sweet treats throughout the morning.