Demolition continues on WVU’s Stansbury Hall

MORGANTOWN W.Va. – Demolition at West Virginia University’s Stansbury Hall has been underway for a month now

Since then, the asbestos abatement process has been completed. All hazardous materials have been removed from the building and next week, the construction fence will be installed.

The demolition contractor will mobilize during this time and heavy machinery will be brought in. The remaining demolition will take place later this month.

Traffic pattern changes on Beechurst Avenue will be minimal throughout this process.

“They will not be impacted as far as drivers. There will be times where we do have to shut down traffic, like the demolition of this bridge which will occur at nighttime so it doesn’t impact traffic,” said Joe Patten, Design and Construction for WVU Facilites Management

The demolition of the bridge will happen sometime in September.