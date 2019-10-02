Deputies respond to bank robbery in Bruceton Mills, suspect flees on motorcycle

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va. – Deputies responded to a reported bank robbery at Clear Mountain Bank in Bruceton Mills on Wednesday morning, according to a press release from the Preston County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies said the incident happened around 11 a.m.

The release stated a suspect was identified and a partial registration plate on a motorcycle leaving the area was obtained. Monongalia and Preston County Sheriff’s Office deputies observed the suspect on a motorcycle traveling west along I-68 and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, according to the release.

Deputies said the driver fled on I-68 westbound and then I-79 north through Monongalia County and into Greene County Pennsylvania, where he was stopped in the median near the 6.5 mile marker.

The release stated that this was a combined effort between Preston and Monongalia County law enforcement agencies, along with West Virginia and Pennsylvania State Police, Preston County 911 and Mecca.

Th release also stated that the suspect’s name will not be released at this time and the incident is still under investigation.