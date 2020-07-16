Destination West Virginia: Stonewall Resort

ROANOKE, W.Va. (WBOY) – With summer in full swing, many West Virginians are looking for a place to wind down and relax, but this year people are keeping health and safety a top priority as many southern oceanfront destinations have been deemed COVID-19 ‘hotspots’. People are trading in waves for mountains as they discover new vacation destinations in West Virginia.

Stonewall Resort has implemented several precautions for guests during the pandemic, staff members are wearing face masks, maintaining social distancing, as well as cleaning, and sanitizing common areas inside and around the resort.

“The safety and well-being of our guests and our team has always been a top priority and so we have taken a lot of new precautions from how we operate to how we enforce social distancing to how we keep things extra clean,” said Chris Audia, Area Director of Marketing.

The resort offers a verity of overnight accommodations, whether you’d like to stay inside the resort or alongside Stonewall Jackson Lake.

“We have a lot of different accommodations here,” explained Audia. “We have of course a lodge with a couple hundred guest rooms but for those who want to kind of get away and be a little bit more secluded, we have a campground that’s one of the most beautiful campgrounds in the entire state by far and we also have fifteen cottages.”

Whatever overnight accomodiations you choose, Stonewall offers several activities on the water just minutes from the campground, resort and lakeside cottages.

“This is one of the best lakes in the state by far, you can go out there on a kayak, a canoe, a paddle board, pontoon boat, fishing boat,” said Audia. ” You can really just explore all the little nooks and crans of the lake and just get out there get some fresh air.”

If water activities don’t attract you, the resort has plenty of land activities as well.

“In addition to all the great lake activities, we have an amazing golf course, it’s an Arnold Palmer Signature Course, 18 holes of just beauty and nature,” stated Audia.

Whether you enjoy activities on land or on the water Stonewall Resort has something for everyone.