Detroit man charged after officers find marijuana and Fentanyl during a routine traffic stop in Harrison County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A Detroit man has received drug charges in Harrison County after officers said they found marijuana and Fentayl during a routine traffic stop.

On Aug. 5, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department performed a traffic stop on W.Va. Rt. 279 in Bridgeport, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers made contact with the vehicle’s driver, he gave an incorrect identity, but later identified himself to the officers; later, a K9 unit arrived on scene and performed an open air sniff of the vehicle to which it gave a positive indication of the presence of narcotics, officers said.

Kalen Lee

Officers then asked everyone to exit the vehicle and then were given a pat down search, during which officers found approximately $1,002 in cash on a passenger of the vehicle who was identified as Kalen Lee, of Detroit, Michigan, according to the complaint.

After officers found the currency, Lee informed them, that he “had marijuana inside his duffle[sic] bag,” and when officers searched the vehicle, they found the bag and searched it, officers said.

Inside the bag, officers said they found 9 grams of marijuana, $5,980 in cash, as well as two “folded up West Virginia Lottery slips containing a powder substance” which weighed 14 grams and field-tested positive for Fentanyl.

Lee has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.