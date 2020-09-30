DHHR program to offer at-home care for those in nursing homes

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY)- The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources will offer a new program to help people, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Aged and Disabled Waiver program (ADW) is an established alternative to nursing home care where waiver members receive services in their own homes and the local community. This allows members greater independence and increased choices compared to nursing home services. The program gives members the option of self-directing their services, which offers members greater choice and control over the services they receive.

It is currently offered statewide to those receiving Medicaid, who are living in nursing homes or are considering placement in a nursing home.

“Our nursing home facilities are getting hit hard with the pandemic. It is a good alternative. In your home you’re not going to be surrounded by as many staff. You’ll have like, one staff member coming in and helping you,” said Commisioner for the Bureau of Medical Services Cindy Beane.

Funding for this program was made possible by the CARES Act. More information about this program is available on the DHHR’s website.