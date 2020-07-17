Digital entrepreneurs in West Virginia recognized by Amazon

ROMNEY, W.Va. – Amazon announced on July 9 that West Virginia ranks number seven on its list of the top 10 states with the fastest-growing digital entrepreneurs, with 45 percent growth. Overall, 47 states are home to more than 1,000 third-party sellers – mostly small and medium-sized businesses – and 26 states have more than 5,000 third-party sellers.

West Virginia is home to thousands of small businesses like Romney-based Gina’s Soft Cloth Shop, maker of sustainable cloth products like cloth napkins and paper towels, founded by Gina Jordan and Victoria Kenson.

The top 10 states with the fastest year-over-year growth by digital entrepreneurs:

Iowa – 57% growth Washington – 56% growth Alabama – 53% growth Virginia – 50% growth Louisiana – 49% growth Georgia – 45% growth West Virginia – 45% growth South Dakota – 45% growth Rhode Island – 40% growth Alaska – 38% growth

Gina’s Soft Cloth Shop started as a business to give jobs to busy mothers in the heart of Romney, West Virginia and has grown so much they now have a line with Amazon Homemade collection.

Owners Jordan and Kenson were amazed what two women from a small town could turn a business into, and encourage all small businesses to shoot for the stars like they did, because you never know what could happen.

“I would really like to encourage other West Virginia businesses to sell digitally. You can reach so many more people then in your little town. I mean the opportunities we have received from Amazon are amazing I can’t believe it, and being recognized is always a great feeling,” said Jordan.

“I mean, we have sold to every continent but Antarctica. That’s a huge accomplishment for two women in a one light town. What Gina’s saying is if they thought about it, opened up to it, many people could maybe be more successful than what they are. That’s the chance we took, and look where we are now,” said Kenson.

The dynamic duo are on Facebook, Etsy, Amazon Homemade, and many other platforms. They also have their own shop in Romney, WV. For more information on their products you can visit their website.