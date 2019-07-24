DNR is asking for showcase pieces for the big buck and trophy fish display

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is asking for showcase pieces for the big buck and trophy fish display at the National Hunting and Fishing Day celebration.

The event will take place at the Stonewall Resort State Park on Saturday and Sunday, September 21-22.

Hunters with mounted trophy white-tailed bucks with a Pope and Young Club or Boone and Crockett Club net score of 140 or greater may enter their piece into the display.

The DNR requests that anyone who wants to enter their trophy fish that they must meet the trophy citation guidelines.

The display entries are first-come, first-serve due to space constraints. Each hunter or angler who enters the display will be entered in a drawing for several valuable prizes.