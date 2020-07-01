DNR watching for impaired boating over the holiday weekend

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The Division of Natural Resources is encouraging boaters to stay safe as they hit the water this holiday weekend.

DNR officers are taking part in Operation Dry Water — a national event that aims to discourage people from boating while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Marion County DNR officials said there have been few serious incidents in recent years, and they want to see that number stay as low as possible.

“The DNR are the ones that have to come investigate accidents, deaths in the water among other things, and that’s why we take great stress to make sure people are boating legally and not boating impaired,” said Natural Resources Police Officer Brendan Rumney.

The DNR is also asking people to ensure they have the proper safety gear on their boats.

More information about boating safety is available on the DNR’s website.