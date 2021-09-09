Do it for Babydog Round 2: Gov. Justice presents full-ride scholarships to students from Marion, Monongalia counties

Do it for Babydog scholarship winners, Hannah McIntire and Kamryn Daniels

FARMINGTON & MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Gov. Jim Justice and Babydog surprised two students from north central West Virginia at their schools and revealed that they had each won a full-ride college scholarship through the “Do it for Babydog: Round 2” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

First, the Governor visited North Marion High School in Marion County, where he announced that Hannah McIntire of Worthington had been drawn as one of this week’s scholarship winners.

Gov. Justice presents North Marion student, Hannah McIntire, a full ride scholarship from the Do it for Babydog vaccine sweepstakes

Later in the afternoon, the Governor made his way to Morgantown High School in Monongalia County, where he announced that Kamryn Daniels of Morgantown had also been drawn as one of this week’s scholarship winners.

Gov. Justice presents Morgantown High School student, Kamryn Daniels, a full ride scholarship from the Do it for Babydog vaccine sweepstakes

McIntire’s and Daniels’ prize of a full four-year scholarship to any public college or university in the state includes room and board, tuition, and books. The prize is valued at over $100,000.

McIntire and Daniels were among five college scholarship winners this week.

Jacob Dodd of Salem, Sierra Honaker of Alderson, and Veronnica Pope of Mount Nebo were also drawn as scholarship winners this week through the “Do it for Babydog” sweepstakes.