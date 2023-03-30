CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you know a friend or family member that previously served on the USS Intrepid, the Intrepid Museum is putting out an “all call” for former Intrepid crew members for a reunion 80 years after the vessel was first commissioned.

According to the Intrepid Museum, over 50,000 men served on the ship while it was in active service, and at least 40 Intrepid crew members were from West Virginia. It operated in both the Pacific and Atlantic oceans and spent much of its time in the Caribbean during the 50s and 60s. It later saw action during the Vietnam war in 1966.

A special ceremony and former crew dinner will be held on August 16 and hosted by the Intrepid Museum in New York City and will be the largest reunion of former crew members since 2018. Tours of the ship will also be available and will be the first time back aboard the vessel for many crew members since they finished their service.

The museum is asking for memorabilia or artifacts from former crew members or family members so that they can be added to the Intrepid Museum’s collection so they can be seen by future generations and bring the ship closer to its original appearance.

“Each item added to the collection helps the Museum perpetuate, honor, express and interpret Intrepid’s stories of service, and to fulfill its mission to honor, educate and inspire millions of people each year,” the museum said in a release.

The USS Intrepid also known as the “Fighting I” is an aircraft carrier that was first commissioned in 1943 and served in World War II and the Vietnam War. It was also used by NASA on several occasions to retrieve space crew after splashdown for the Mercury and Gemini missions.

For information on how family members or former crew members can register, visit this page of the Intrepid Museum website, or email fcm@intrepidmuseum.org.

Image credit Fritzmann2002