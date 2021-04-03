Dobbs scores 22 points as (2) Polar Bears fight back in the fourth to win 11th straight game over (9) Fighting Irish

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Class Triple-A top 10 match up between the No. 2 Fairmont Senior Polar Bears and the No. 9 Notre Dame Fighting Irish resulted in a win for the Polar Bears on Saturday.

Fairmont Senior got off to a quick start but the game was close throughout the first quarter with Notre Dame earning the one point lead after one quarter.

Wade Britton had a big first half for the Irish, scoring all 10 of his points in the first half.

Jaelin Johnson and Zycheus Dobbs scored 7 and 8 respectively in the first half but Jaidyn West heated up, especially from three point range to give the Irish the 35-31 lead at the halftime break.

West continued to knock down triples in the third quarter as Notre Dame kept a consistent lead, but not by too many points, leading 51-45 after three quarters.

Fairmont Senior turned it on in the fourth quarter, outscoring Notre Dame 19-8, with Dobbs leading the charge.

Dobbs ended up scoring career-high 22 points to lead Fairmont Senior 64-59 over Notre Dame. Johnson added 15 points and Bryson Flowers scored 10 points for the Polar Bears.

West finished with game-high 33 points, scoring seven threes.

Senior improves to 11-0 on the season.

