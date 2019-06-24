Doctors advise people to remember to stay hydrated during the summer

SALEM, W.Va. – With summer temperatures rising, more people will be spending time at the pool or on the lake. However, it is important to remember to stay safe during outdoor activities.

Doctors said that while out swimming and boating during hot weather, people should remember to wear sunscreen (at least SPF 15) and reapply every two hours and to drink lots of water. Failure to remain properly hydrated can lead to serious health consequences, especially when spending a lot of time outside.

“I will see patients, for example, if they’re on blood pressure medications for hypertension, such as diuretics, these patients that are working outside, on roofs, for example, don’t stay hydrated enough. So they could have some fainting spells, not feel good, they’ll come in to see us and we’ll have to hydrate them,” said Salem Family Healthcare family physician Zachary W. Henry.

Doctors also advise against leaving children and pets in cars, even with windows cracked, as temperatures can increase up to 20 degrees.