Doddridge County Commission adds temperature detectors to the courthouse

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Doddridge County Commission held its commission meeting to discuss small town security, updated COVID-19 safety measures, and more.

On Tuesday evening, one of the biggest discussions in the commission was on the new temperature detector for the courthouse that the commission approved.

The detector will do facial recognition, record someone’s temperature, and print off a photo of the person getting their temperature checked on the spot. It will also print off a sticker that is given to the person to let everyone in the building know they are under temperature.

Commissioner Shawn Glaspell stated they wanted to add the new detector because of the increased COVID cases in the state and county.

“This way we can if someone would call us, call the courthouse, we could go back through the records, see who was in the courthouse on those days for our contact tracing,” said Glaspell.

Glaspell also stated they plan to have the new temperature detectors in by a week and possibly add temperature detectors to a few other buildings in the county in the future.

“We’ve been very blessed to not have COVID in our courthouse and we just feel like this is just an additional step to secure that,” Glaspell explained.

The Doddridge County Commission tweaks their COVID-19 policy every two weeks depending on the numbers in their county. To learn more information about the Commission you can check out their website.