Doddridge County man faces kidnapping, sexual abuse charges

WEST UNION, W.Va. – A man has been charged with kidnapping and sexual abuse after Doddridge County sheriff’s deputies arrested him in West Union, according to a criminal complaint filed by the sheriff’s department.

On July 11 and 12, Nathan Leggett, 28, of West Union, detained a woman with threat of physical harm and kept her at a residence at 4440 W.Va. Route 18 North in West Union, according to the complaint. Leggett also removed the wheels and tires of the woman’s vehicle and took her cell phone and car keys, deputies said.

Leggett later informed the woman that if she wanted to leave the residence she would have to “give him some p****,” to which she replied she did not want to, deputies said. Later, she took off her clothing and said, “fine, Nathan, take it,” and he began to have sex, according to the complaint.

The woman began to cry due to being hurt, and Leggett grabbed her by the throat and flipped her onto her stomach, telling her that if she didn’t quiet down, he would shove her face into the pillow and smother her, deputies said.

Afterward, Leggett still did not allow the woman to leave, according to the complaint.

Leggett went to use the bathroom and left the woman’s’ keys, at which point she grabbed them and fled the home, deputies said. She drove to the 7-11 to get help, deputies said.

On July 15, deputies found Leggett walking on a bridge near Route 18 north and stopped him to serve a domestic violence petition order and three felony warrants, according to the complaint. When the deputy informed Leggett that he was being served, Leggett attempted to run from the officers but was caught about 15 yards from where he was first stopped, deputies said.

Leggett is charged with kidnapping, first degree sexual abuse, third offense domestic assault and obstructing an officer. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on a combined $51,000 bond.