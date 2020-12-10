200 families received boxes of food thanks to this West Virginia Organization

WEST UNION, W.Va. – The Mountaineer Food Bank delivered boxes of food for 200 families in Doddridge County Thursday morning.

Community Resources has been teaming up with the Food Bank delivering food to Doddridge County residents since August. The drive-through location recently switched from Doddridge County High School to the Doddridge County Park for safety reasons.

Community Service Specialist, Kathy Herndon explained that the pandemic has caused an extra need for food among West Virginia families.

“During the recent pandemic, more children are at home with their families, which is causing families to struggle more with providing the food. So, Mountaineer Food Bank providing us with this free food allows the families to have less stress during this difficult time.”

The Mountaineer Food Bank will be back in Doddridge County with free food boxes in January and March of next year.