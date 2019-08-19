Breaking News
Acceleration lanes on Route 50 in front of Doddridge County Middle nearly complete

WEST UNION, W.Va. – Road Work on Route 50 in front of the Doddridge County Elementary and Middle schools is coming to a close, just in time for the start of school on Friday.

The Doddridge County Board of Education contracted Kelly Paving to create an acceleration lane to make the intersection in front of the school safer for buses and parents dropping their kids off at school.

School superintendent Adam Cheeseman says the work is on pace to be completed by Friday, the first day of school for students.

The acceleration lanes, once completed, will give buses and other vehicles exiting school property additional time to gain speed before merging into Route 50 traffic.

