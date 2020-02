WEST UNION, W.Va. – All schools in Doddridge County will be closed on Friday, February 7, the Doddridge County Board of Education announced on Thursday.

Board of Education officials said schools will be closed due to pending inclement weather and on-going sickness, Code C.

No further information on Friday’s school closings in Doddridge County have been released at this time.

