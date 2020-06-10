Breaking News
All voting results counted in Doddridge County

Doddridge

WEST UNION – Several local races were decided Tuesday night in Doddridge County.

Current Sheriff Mike Headly will be moving offices after winning the race for Magistrate Division 1 wit 47.8% of the votes.

Meanwhile, Clinton Boring will take over as Sheriff after winning the Republican race for Sheriff by an astounding 88.8% of the vote. There were no Democratic candidates running for Sheriff.

Incumbent Angela Curran held onto her seat in the Doddridge County Board of Education race, while fellow incumbant Kristi McFonough fell to newcomer Justin Holtz.

Voter turnout in the county was 47%.

Full voting results can be found here.

