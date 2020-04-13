Animal shelters trying to get pets adopted and fostered during pandemic

SALEM, W.Va.- Many local animal shelters have been struggling to find homes for their animals after having to close to the public due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Doddridge County Humane Society has had four pets adopted in the past week despite only being open by appointment. Those interested in fostering pets are also invited to make an appointment.

The shelter has also temporarily paused out of state adoptions because of travel restrictions. To keep adoptions as safe as possible, the process of picking up animals has changed slightly.

“We are processing applications online, that way there is minimal, if any, contact when people come in the building. They don’t have to touch the doors. We can bring the dog out to them or the cat. They can come in the cat room and we can sanitize all the doorknobs,” said kennel tech Sam Wolfe.

The humane society is also offering spay and neuter vouchers through October and customers are encouraged to call the shelter at 304-782-4900 for more information or to make an appointment.