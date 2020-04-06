Antero Resources donates personal protective equipment to Doddridge County emergency responders

WEST UNION, W.Va. — Antero Resources has donated personal protective equipment to the Doddridge County Office of Emergency Management, according to a press release sent out by the company.

In the release, officials with Antero stated that they were able to give 180 Tyvek suits to those working in an emergency response capacity in Doddridge County. Should any of the suits go unused, the release stated, they will be given to other organizations and emergency response personnel throughout the state.

Troy Roach, Antero Resources vice president of Health, Safety, Security and Environment had this to say of the donations,

“Protective gear that allows emergency responders to safely do their jobs is in such short supply and Antero is glad to donate our available resources to help in the coronavirus response.”