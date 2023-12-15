WEST UNION, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Doddridge County Historical Society currently has a Christmas tree on display that is not only spreading Christmas cheer but also honoring local veterans.

The nine-foot-tall Balsam Hill Fraser Fir can be found in the main lobby of the Doddridge County Courthouse. According to Patricia Harris, president of the Doddridge County Historical Society, the tree has roughly 230 ornaments, each one containing a photo of a different veteran. Many of the ornaments were purchased by community members, with Harris describing the tree as a community effort.

Several of the ornaments that can be found on the tree are held up with a black ribbon, signifying that the veteran pictured was killed in action. The historical society covers the cost for these black ribbon ornaments, as well as ornaments that depict low-income veterans.

Harris said that the ornaments cost $35 each and as of now “there’s over $8,000 worth of ornaments.” This year alone, Harris said that approximately 20 ornaments have been added to the Christmas tree.

This is the fourth year that the Doddridge County Historical Society has been putting up this tree display, “and it keeps growing. It gets larger each year,” according to Harris. She also said that at this point, the tree has amassed a value of over $11,000, including the cost of the tree and all of the ornaments.

According to Harris, many of the veterans’ family members purchased their ornaments to honor them on the tree. However, she said that some family members would make donations along with their purchases to go towards other ornaments.

Harris’ husband is a Vietnam veteran and her father served in the armed forces as well, which is why this initiative is so important to her. Her son had also enlisted in the service, but he passed away before he was deployed.

Each ornament on the tree only features a name and photo, but more information on the veterans can be found in the courthouse. Next to the tree, there’s a TV with a slideshow that plays at all hours of the day and contains more detailed information on every veteran that is featured on the tree to make the display a bit more personal.

Harris said that she’s currently in the process of creating a list of every veteran, past and present, that comes from Doddridge County.

The Christmas tree display is expected to be up in the Doddridge County Courthouse through the new year.