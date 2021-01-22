Community Resources of Doddridge County offering free tax assistance

WEST UNION, W.Va.- Community Resources of Doddridge County is offering free tax assistance during the pandemic.

Tax filing season officially opens on January 25 and the organization is currently helping citizens by processing tax returns for no charge.

This service is available by appointment only and is available to anyone with an annual income less than or equal to $58,000 per year.

Community Resources said that this allows families to spend money elsewhere during these times.

“Some of your local agencies that people go into, they charge two and three hundred dollars just for the simple returns, so that free service allows people to use that free service towards their families during the COVID virus, which obviously is affecting people’s household bills,” said Kathy Herndon, who represents Doddridge and Tyler counties and has been busy setting up appointments to help community members file their returns.

This service is also available to those with disabilities. For more information or to set up an appointment, call 304-873-3439.