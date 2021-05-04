Day of Giving: Parkersburg Area Community Foundation helps Doddridge County

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – The Parkersburg Area Community Foundation and Regional Affiliates celebrated Tuesday’s day of giving with a fundraiser for several organizations in the region.

The campaign, called Give Local Mid-Ohio Valley, is raising money for 60 non-profit organizations.

Out of those 60 organizations, four of them are located in Doddridge County: The Doddridge County Humane Society, Doddridge County 4-H, Doddridge County Parks and the Doddridge County Community Foundation.

You can donate money to any organization listed on their website, and there’s even a stretch pool if you can’t decide what organization you want to donate to. This event has been happening since 2014, but with COVID, funds are currently tight with several non-profits.

“A number of the nonprofits that are participating in this campaign have unfortunately had to cancel their regular fundraising events, many of those which would have been held in-person.”

Julie Posey, PACF Development and Communications Officer

You can make donations until midnight on Tuesday by visiting their website here.

